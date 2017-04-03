Fiji Time: 2:32 PM on Monday 3 April

Socio-cultural problems highlighted

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, April 03, 2017

THERE is a lot of social and cultural problems in our society, says Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy made the comments while officiating as chief guest at the Ram Naumi celebration at Brahma Kumari Rajyog Meditation Centre in Suva yesterday.

He said children nowadays were forgetting their cultural values and identity.

"It is important for people to be spiritually involved. Children should have respect towards their societies, parents and elders," he said.

Dr Reddy highlighted that anthropologists in the country were not involved in any research that could highlight as to why there were so many problems in the society.

"One proof of problems in the society is the increasing number of persons at the Old People's Home as the number keeps on increasing," he said.

Brahma Kumari Rajyog Meditation Centre's national coordinator Sister Shanta said Ram Naumi was an auspicious occasion for followers.

Hindus around the country will celebrate Ram Naumi, the birth of Lord Rama, at midday on Wednesday.

"Ram Naumi brings people together and teaches about our culture, traditions and the significance it has in our lives," she said.








