Parents urged to take responsibility

PARENTS need to take some responsibility in the education of their children.

And this included providing lunches and buying exercise books, sandals and uniforms.

This was the message from Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the 2017-2018 National Budget consultation in Sigatoka on Saturday.

During the forum, a parent asked Mr Sayed-Khaiyum if the term 'free education' could be changed to 'education assistance' instead.

"For us who live in villages, when you say free education our understanding is that everything will be free — exercise books, school sandals and uniforms too," the parent said. Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said free education was correct because Government had removed the burden of tuition fees and textbooks and subsidised transport costs. "Parents have to have a certain amount of responsibility like buying exercise books," he said. "If you talk to school teachers, they will tell you that we did not have school dropouts because of no uniforms, sandals or exercise books. They will say it was because parents could not afford to pay school fees." Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government's free education initiative was unprecedented and there were further measures being explored to increase the effectiveness of the program.

"We are looking at a review of salaries for school teachers also and that is very important because school teachers play a critical role."