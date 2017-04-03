Fiji Time: 2:32 PM on Monday 3 April

Governance focus

Nasik Swami
Monday, April 03, 2017

FIJIANS need better governance policies in place.

This is the view of University of the South Pacific (USP) economist Neelesh Gounder.

Mr Gounder said with governance being identified in last month's Tebbutt-Times poll as one of the top five election issues affecting the nation, sound political policies that give Fijians the assurance of a "safer and secure" future were critical for political leaders to win votes of the constituents. "For different people and households, governance can mean different things," he said.

"From the poll, it is unclear what particular aspects households are referring to. However, some general conclusions can be made."

Mr Gounder said in a broader sense, governance implied to the way in which power was exercised by the State in managing a country's economic and social resources towards development.

"Good governance is therefore necessary to achieve not only social and economic development but also environmental sustainability, peace and security.

"Within this perspective, some examples of good governance could include effective public service delivery, inclusive decision making, promoting accountability and transparency, and principled leadership."

He said if households picked governance as an issue impacting them, it could be a host of these issues and more.

"For the general public, it could include issues related to corruption/bribery, lack of quality service from State institutions or quasi-state institutions, lack of response in request to need for basic facilities such health, local government services and over regulation."

Mr Gounder said political parties need to consider how to transform public administration into a more transparent, responsive, effective and trusted system.

"This would mean all facets of governance; economic, political and administrative.

"There are several policy actions arising from functional dimensions of governance such as the way citizens raise and become aware of public issues (including the engagement of civil society organisations), public issues are combined into policy by Parliament and related institutions, policies are administered and implemented by public servants and State and market interact to promote development.

According to the February poll conducted by internationally-accredited market researcher Tebbutt Research, governance was one of the top five election issues among cost of living, employment, wages and infrastructure affecting the electorates.








