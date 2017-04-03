Blues top table

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sekove Finau (middle) celebrates his goal with his team mates Lesari Qalica (left) and Samuela Drudru at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

LAUTOKA leads the Vodafone Premier League points table after a crucial win against Rewa yesterday.

The Blues have nine points from three matches.

Labasa is in second place with seven points after two wins and a draw while Ba is in third place with six points from two wins and a loss.

In the match yesterday, a tactical change 10 minutes from full time handed Lautoka the win at the new-look Churchill Park.

Sekove Finau, who replaced striker Valerio Nawatu in the 80th minute, went on to be the hero for the home side.

Striker Mohammed Shazil found the lanky replacement forward who beat the defence with his first touch and placed the ball past Rewa goalkeeper Benito Waqavou to score the winning goal.

Lautoka soccer coach Kamal Swamy said they lacked in the goal scoring department after creating numerous goal scoring chances.

Swamy said they had height in defence which proved the difference.

"There was mixed response from the crowd when I made the change, but the young player should be given the chance and he proved it with the given opportunity," he said.

"We created many chances but we played the ball in the crowded area where there was already a defender so we could not make it count. We need to play in the spaces in the danger zone."

Both teams had created equal chances in either half but failed to convert them into goals.

The home team had more goal mouth action in the first half with strikers Nawatu and Shazil causing havoc.

Defender, Jone Vesikula had an early attempt at the Rewa goalmouth but to no avail.

Nawatu had his chance in the 25th minute after a clever back heel by Shazil but his curler from the edge of the box failed to find the target.

Rewa goalkeeper Benito Waqavou stood his ground well and made some good saves to deny the Blues.

Both teams were tied nil-all at the break.

Lautoka:

Benamino Mateinaqara, Kolinio Sivoki, Ilaitia Tuilau, Jone Vesikula, Kavaia Rawaqa, Dave Radrigai, Epeli Rokotuva, Leisari Qalica, Valerio Nawatu, Samuela Drudru, Moh'd Shazil.

Rewa:

