Queries about free school

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, April 02, 2017

GOVERNMENT should consider changing the term "free education".

A parent attending the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultation in Sigatoka made the suggestion to Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

"The term free education suggests that everything is free, but we still have to buy uniforms, sandals and meals," the parent said.

"It should be called 'education assistance' instead."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was important people did not politicise an initiative that was assisting thousands of families across the country.

He said Government spent more than $21 million annually in subsidising transport costs for school children in the country.

"This is spent on bus subsidies, subsidising boat fares and RSL transport charges," said the acting PM.








