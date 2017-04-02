Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Sunday 2 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to pass on duty rebates

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, April 02, 2017

BUSINESSES need to ensure that duty concessions given by the Government are passed on to consumers.

This was the message from Acting Prime Minister and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to about 100 people who attended the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultation in Sigatoka yesterday.

The acting PM added that another issue of concern was the amount of markup businesses were adding to items on sale at various stores.

"Because it is difficult to monitor these types of activities, it is important that people raise these issues so that we are aware and can take the necessary steps to address these," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said businesses that sold items at exorbitant prices were missing out on huge opportunities from low margin and the quick flow of goods.

He cited an example in Nadi where a trader had marked a bula shirt at $55.

"When I inquired, the owner said for me the price was $20," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Another person entered the shop and enquired and the shopkeeper said the price was $25.

"When I asked about the $55 price tag, the owner said that was the tourist price.

"I told him that a tourist would buy three or five shirts if they were going for $25 instead of $55.

"These are the types of things that businesses need to look at."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hero' of Mackay
  2. 'Real ideas'
  3. Maths pass rate fiasco
  4. Miss World Fiji potentials identified
  5. Plea for pension rise
  6. Party's water concerns
  7. Climate change, soil erosion discussed at consultation
  8. Women are 'movers, shakers'
  9. Labour issue discussed
  10. Water supply expected to normalise today

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  2. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  5. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  6. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  7. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)