Call to pass on duty rebates

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaking at the consultations on the National Budget at the Nadi Civic Centre yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

BUSINESSES need to ensure that duty concessions given by the Government are passed on to consumers.

This was the message from Acting Prime Minister and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to about 100 people who attended the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultation in Sigatoka yesterday.

The acting PM added that another issue of concern was the amount of markup businesses were adding to items on sale at various stores.

"Because it is difficult to monitor these types of activities, it is important that people raise these issues so that we are aware and can take the necessary steps to address these," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said businesses that sold items at exorbitant prices were missing out on huge opportunities from low margin and the quick flow of goods.

He cited an example in Nadi where a trader had marked a bula shirt at $55.

"When I inquired, the owner said for me the price was $20," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Another person entered the shop and enquired and the shopkeeper said the price was $25.

"When I asked about the $55 price tag, the owner said that was the tourist price.

"I told him that a tourist would buy three or five shirts if they were going for $25 instead of $55.

"These are the types of things that businesses need to look at."