Plea for pension rise

Mere Naleba
Sunday, April 02, 2017

PEOPLE in Sigatoka who are receiving Government's $50 a month pension are pleading for the amount to be increased.

Speaking at the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultation, Arieta Kunalagi from Tagaqe Village said pensioners were unable to meet the cost of basic needs with the amount they received.

"You can't buy much with $50 a month, we humbly request if this could be increased," the retired schoolteacher said.

Mrs Kunalagi said increasing the pension to $100 a month would make a difference.

Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said Government started the pension scheme in 2013 and it was for Fijians who did not contribute to FNPF.

"We started with $30 a month and increased it to $50," he said.

"It started only for over 70-year-olds and we reduced this to 66 years.

"We have 24,000 recipients, single mothers, abandoned children and pensioners.

"If we increase it for pensioners then we will have to increase it for the other recipients as well.

"It is something we will have to look at carefully before making a decision."

Pensioners in Nadi also asked for an increase in the pension during budget consultations yesterday morning.








