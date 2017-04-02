Clean-up for senior citizens home

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS of the Senior Citizens Home were smiling yesterday after their surrounding was cleaned by the United Samabula Youth Club members.

More than 50 youths took the incentive to provide quality service to the people who are regarded as the pillars of our country. Youth co-ordinator Kelepi Gucake said the day was dedicated to the senior citizens in Samabula.

"We took this incentive for nation building," he said.

"We contribute this day to dedicate to our senior citizens. We can invest in our youths to contribute towards social and corporate engagement."

Mr Gucake said the clean-up was done to help the Ministry of Health in the Fight the Bite campaign to make the environment safe for the citizens.

"We want to help Fight the Bite campaign in terms of making their environment sustainable and to maintain a clean and healthy environment to promote wellness in the societies," he said. Mr Gucake emphasised the importance of getting youths involved in community work.

"We are trying to give something back to the community," he said. "We are embracing the Government's incentive through the Ministry of Youth so that youths can be good citizens and can contribute towards the future of the country."