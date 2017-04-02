Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Sunday 2 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women are 'movers, shakers'

Aqela Susu
Sunday, April 02, 2017

WOMEN are silent movers and shakers of culture, says Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani.

Recognising the contribution of women in the preservation of Fiji's culture, the museum yesterday focused its monthly open day on the theme, "Celebrating Women- Sustaining our Cultural Heritage as Barriers and Keepers".

Mr Nemani said one of the things people failed to do was to recognise the work and contribution of women in keeping Fijian culture and traditions alive.

"Culture is a very important thing. It celebrates who we are, it's our identity, and it's what distinguishes us from other groups of people," he said.

"For us, it's our women who are the silent movers and shakers of culture. So that is why we are celebrating this open day to elevate the status of women who are practitioners of our culture. Most of our women use these cultural practices and artistic forms as a means of livelihood. Most of these women are the sole breadwinners in their families, so this is an opportunity using culture and crafts to sustain their livelihoods."

Hundreds of people flocked to the museum yesterday.

Mr Nemani said one of the main objectives of holding the open day was to familiarise members of the public on the different cultural artefacts available at the museum.

"We have gone as far as impacting our special needs schools and students with disabilities. One of the challenges we face is to establish a program that will allow us to address the needs of students with special needs," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hero' of Mackay
  2. 'Real ideas'
  3. Maths pass rate fiasco
  4. Miss World Fiji potentials identified
  5. Plea for pension rise
  6. Party's water concerns
  7. Climate change, soil erosion discussed at consultation
  8. Women are 'movers, shakers'
  9. Labour issue discussed
  10. Water supply expected to normalise today

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  2. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  5. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  6. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  7. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)