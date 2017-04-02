Women are 'movers, shakers'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sofia Caniogo, 6, at the Fiji Museum open day yesterday. Picture ATU RASEA

WOMEN are silent movers and shakers of culture, says Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani.

Recognising the contribution of women in the preservation of Fiji's culture, the museum yesterday focused its monthly open day on the theme, "Celebrating Women- Sustaining our Cultural Heritage as Barriers and Keepers".

Mr Nemani said one of the things people failed to do was to recognise the work and contribution of women in keeping Fijian culture and traditions alive.

"Culture is a very important thing. It celebrates who we are, it's our identity, and it's what distinguishes us from other groups of people," he said.

"For us, it's our women who are the silent movers and shakers of culture. So that is why we are celebrating this open day to elevate the status of women who are practitioners of our culture. Most of our women use these cultural practices and artistic forms as a means of livelihood. Most of these women are the sole breadwinners in their families, so this is an opportunity using culture and crafts to sustain their livelihoods."

Hundreds of people flocked to the museum yesterday.

Mr Nemani said one of the main objectives of holding the open day was to familiarise members of the public on the different cultural artefacts available at the museum.

"We have gone as far as impacting our special needs schools and students with disabilities. One of the challenges we face is to establish a program that will allow us to address the needs of students with special needs," he said.