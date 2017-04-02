Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Sunday 2 April

Police identify red zone area

Aqela Susu
Sunday, April 02, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has identified Kalabu area in Nasinu as a red zone area.

This is after the high number of cases in which youths are allegedly involved in criminal activities.

With the police force working to create a bridge between members of the community and the organisation, a team has been visiting red zone areas as part of the community policing program

Southern Division Community Policing co-ordinator Inspector Sili Maka said relevant stakeholders needed to work together to help fight crimes in the communities.

"We would like to thank the elders for allowing us to conduct this awareness program and our main focus is to address our concerns about Kalabu being a red zone area," he said.

"We know that in order to change that we would have to address the youths, parents and guardians so that they know the importance of working together with Police to change things".

Meanwhile, a series of workshops is being organised by the force for its community policing officers.

Director Community Policing Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Waqa Cavuilati said being able to effectively communicate with the public was a key component of policing.

"We need to earn the trust of those we serve and that can easily be done improving customer service because the first impression is always the most important," SSP Cavuilati said.

Post officers from the Southern and Eastern divisions were part of the workshop spearheaded by the various divisional police commanders.

SSP Cavuilati will be moving to the other divisions to conduct similar workshops in the coming weeks.








