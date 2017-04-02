Support sought from doctors

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force has called on the assistance of the Fiji Medical Association in dealing with cases in which people tend to commit crimes without the ability to control their emotions.

Police chief of intelligence, investigations and prosecutions ACP Biu Matavou made the comments while delivering his address at the Fiji Medical Association Mini Conference held yesterday.

ACP Matavou pleaded with workshop participants to assist them since they did not have the professional capabilities to handle a person in a fragile state of mind.

"The reason I am focusing solely on a person's state of mind is because once the crime is committed it's too late," he said. "That is why I spoke on the 'prevention is better than cure' aspect because it relates to both the policing and medical profession. I do hope that we can work together to give them an avenue to deal with their issues before an innocent person is hurt."

ACP Matavou said many had the perception that police had to deal with and address crimes alone, which was not the case

He said this never worked and was never achievable.

"Some people might even say that doctors or medical professionals don't have a lot to do with fighting crime, but the knowledge we have in this field is enormous and it is vital that we share what we have," he said.

He said the link between medical professionals and police was not only about supplementing each other's work through medical reports, it is more to that.

With the theme, " Nation against Violence", he said, this was the approach that every Fijian needed to adapt to, to prevent violence.