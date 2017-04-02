Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Sunday 2 April

'Hero' of Mackay

Aqela Susu
Sunday, April 02, 2017

A FIJIAN national has been hailed a hero after rescuing a 75-year-old woman from her partly damaged home during the height of Tropical Cyclone Debbie at Mackay, Queensland in Australia last Tuesday.

Semi Lewanirabe, 46, was at home with his family when he heard Gloria Gillespie calling for help.

Without any hesitation, Mr Lewanirabe braved the heavy rain and strong winds to save Ms Gillespie's life.

"It was at 11.30am when I heard and saw the woman waving to me for help," he said from Mackay. "Her house was almost 600 metres away from my house.

"Nothing else came to my mind at that time but to save her, so I ran towards her house and carried her and her bag of clothes to my house."

Mr Lewanirabe said he did not think that he would be able to get Ms Gillespie to safety because there were flying debris everywhere.

"When I came to her house, all her belongings were scattered all over the place and the wind was slowly bursting through her home.

"I thank God today for giving me the courage to save another life," he said.

Fijian community president in Mackay, Queensland, Willy Saumaki said the Fijian community was proud of the heroic gesture showcased by Mr Lewanirabe.

"His action has had a lot of impact on the Fijian community here," Mr Saumaki said.

"After TC Winston we had donated a container of relief items. His acts will augur well in times of a future natural disaster in Fiji or when there's a need for assistance from us here and we now know that the Mackay community here will not be hesitant in providing a lending hand."

Meanwhile, questions sent to the Fijian High Commissioner in Australia, Yogesh Punja, on the status of other Fijian families in areas affected by TC Debbie, remained unanswered when this edition went to press.








