Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Sunday 2 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Miss World Fiji potentials identified

Serafina Silaitoga
Sunday, April 02, 2017

THREE contestants from Labasa have qualities that could just qualify them for the Miss World Fiji pageant.

Without revealing further details, pageant director Andy Blake, who was in Labasa yesterday with his team to scout for potential contestants, was happy with the turnout.

"We had six girls who turned up but they had some quality we are looking for in the girls," he said.

"So we will just go down to the drawing board to determine the finalists.

"We will look at the calibre of the girls and it's been very high for all the four places we visited in Suva, Lautoka, Nadi and Labasa."

A different element his team would work on this year was the talent category for the international competition.

"This year we will work on talent and whoever becomes Miss World Fiji will concentrate on this because the talent category is huge," Mr Blake said.

"The talent competition gets a lot of attention and we have noticed this with previous pageants.

"We have seen that contestants who perform dances or sing have usually been placed in top positions and even won.

"We will move to Savusavu as well to find girls for this pageant and we look forward to that."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hero' of Mackay
  2. 'Real ideas'
  3. Maths pass rate fiasco
  4. Miss World Fiji potentials identified
  5. Plea for pension rise
  6. Party's water concerns
  7. Climate change, soil erosion discussed at consultation
  8. Women are 'movers, shakers'
  9. Labour issue discussed
  10. Water supply expected to normalise today

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  2. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  5. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  6. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  7. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)