Miss World Fiji potentials identified

+ Enlarge this image The Miss World Fiji team at the Grand Eastern Hotel yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

THREE contestants from Labasa have qualities that could just qualify them for the Miss World Fiji pageant.

Without revealing further details, pageant director Andy Blake, who was in Labasa yesterday with his team to scout for potential contestants, was happy with the turnout.

"We had six girls who turned up but they had some quality we are looking for in the girls," he said.

"So we will just go down to the drawing board to determine the finalists.

"We will look at the calibre of the girls and it's been very high for all the four places we visited in Suva, Lautoka, Nadi and Labasa."

A different element his team would work on this year was the talent category for the international competition.

"This year we will work on talent and whoever becomes Miss World Fiji will concentrate on this because the talent category is huge," Mr Blake said.

"The talent competition gets a lot of attention and we have noticed this with previous pageants.

"We have seen that contestants who perform dances or sing have usually been placed in top positions and even won.

"We will move to Savusavu as well to find girls for this pageant and we look forward to that."