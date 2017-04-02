Water supply expected to normalise today

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tovata residence waiting with their empty buckets along Kubukawa road in Tavata due to the Water cut yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

MORE than 200,000 Water Authority of Fiji customers were facing intermittent water supply since Thursday night until this morning.

Normal water supply is expected to resume today.

The disruption in water supply was because of a major burst in transmission water mains usually supplying water from the Waila Treatment Plan to the Wainibuku Reservoir

A statement issued by the authority yesterday reported that WAF engineers were working around the clock to fix a defective 600 millimetres sluice valve between the Waila Pumping Station and Wainibuku Reservoir.

"When we had to turn off the two pumps and have one pump running we are losing about 60 per cent to 70 per cent of pumping capacity to the Wainibuku Reservoir and we were only filling 30 to 40 per cent of the reservoir, which affected supply to a lot of the customers along the Suva and Nausori corridor," authority CEO Opetaia Ravai said in a statement.

Mr Ravai further said the defective valve was fixed around 9:30 pm on Thursday night with the water pumps switched on at 10pm on the same night, but power outages on Friday morning affected water systems again.

"We were able to utilise our gensets to keep the major pumps running. We haven't fully recovered yet and because 70 per cent of the network pipes ran empty, the full restoration of the supply will be gradually restored over the next two days," he said.

"We advise our customers to store and use water wisely in this time."

He said water carting was in progress and trucks would be visiting affected areas as and when the need arose.