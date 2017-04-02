Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Sunday 2 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Party's water concerns

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, April 02, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party has expressed concern on the quality of tap water in the Central Division.

Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said residents in Suva and other areas in the Central Division had to put up with the issue for the past several days.

"The water is so heavily silted with mud that it is unhealthy to use even for a shower or household cleaning, washing clothes and dishes, let alone drinking and cooking," he said.

Mr Chaudhry said residents of Nasinu and Laucala Beach Estate had also raised concerns with the party regarding the quality of water.

"Polluted and contaminated water is a nation-wide problem," he said. The poor are the worst hit sectors of society because the well-to-do can at least get bottled water for drinking and cooking,"

Water Authority of Fiji's chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said this could be the result of mud gett­ing into burst water ma­ins at the Waila Treatment Plant and Wainibuku Reservoir.

"When the pipes burst, there is a possibility that mud surrounding the pipes would have gone in."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hero' of Mackay
  2. 'Real ideas'
  3. Maths pass rate fiasco
  4. Miss World Fiji potentials identified
  5. Plea for pension rise
  6. Party's water concerns
  7. Climate change, soil erosion discussed at consultation
  8. Women are 'movers, shakers'
  9. Labour issue discussed
  10. Water supply expected to normalise today

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  2. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  5. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  6. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  7. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Story of success Tuesday (28 Mar)