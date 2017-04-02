Party's water concerns

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party has expressed concern on the quality of tap water in the Central Division.

Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said residents in Suva and other areas in the Central Division had to put up with the issue for the past several days.

"The water is so heavily silted with mud that it is unhealthy to use even for a shower or household cleaning, washing clothes and dishes, let alone drinking and cooking," he said.

Mr Chaudhry said residents of Nasinu and Laucala Beach Estate had also raised concerns with the party regarding the quality of water.

"Polluted and contaminated water is a nation-wide problem," he said. The poor are the worst hit sectors of society because the well-to-do can at least get bottled water for drinking and cooking,"

Water Authority of Fiji's chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said this could be the result of mud gett­ing into burst water ma­ins at the Waila Treatment Plant and Wainibuku Reservoir.

"When the pipes burst, there is a possibility that mud surrounding the pipes would have gone in."