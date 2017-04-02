Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Sunday 2 April

Maths pass rate fiasco

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, April 02, 2017

OF the 60,721 students who sat mathematics in external examinations last year, only 17,271 passed.

And in 2015, only 18,192 students out of the 59,509 passed maths.

This means that 28 per cent passed in 2016 and about 30 per cent in 2015.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the results of the past two years were "not very encouraging".

Speaking at the Nadi Secondary Schools Maths Teachers Workshop at Swami Vivekananda College yesterday, he said he was especially concerned about the high number of students who scored zero because it exposed a serious issue in terms of children's understanding of the subject.

"In all the external examinations from 2015 to 2016, there has not been a single level which has attained percentage pass above 50," said Dr Reddy.

"Meaning all Year 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 streams percentage pass in mathematics have been below 50 per cent in the past two years, the highest percentage pass for Maths in any grade being 43 per cent, attained by Year 13 in 2015.

"In addition to this, at most levels the lowest marks stand at zero, revealing the child has zero knowledge of the maths concepts taught in the year or zero mathematics knowledge."

Dr Reddy added that analysis of preliminary research into the issue had revealed that the root of the problem began at primary level.

"It is right from the lower levels, levels which are tasked to build the basics of mathematics.

"Many HODs raised their concerns that students are not able to perform well in mathematics.

"One of the reasons they give is that students do not know their basics from primary school.

"Shifting the blame or burden helps no one. However, when the problems are put into perspective and logical thinking administered towards it, only then will refined solutions come on board."








