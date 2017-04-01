Eagles look good for finals

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:13PM THE Raiwai based Eagles team was the first team to be heading in to the finals after beating Water Authority Fiji "WAI" team in two straight sets 25-16, 25-20 during their first semi-final match at the LICI Courts in Laucala Bay, Suva today.

Fiji rep Timoci Qio led his team well with some very powerful offensive spikes and was also very instrumental in the organisation of their defences as well.

In the other semis Marist also beat Kinoya based Blackhawks winning two straight sets 25-18 and 29-27 to book their final spot in the super premier division.

On the same breath the men's premier division saw Toba beating Army 1 by two straight sets 25-22 and 30-28.

They will be facing Eagles 2 who beat Royal with two straight sets 25-23 and 25-18.

The finals are yet to be played.