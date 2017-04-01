Labasa ends successful nationwide castings

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2016 Pooja Priyanka flanked by Labasa hopefuls trying to get a spot on the June 10 finals at the GPH. Picture: Supplied

Update: 8:05PM MISS WORLD Fiji pageant selectors flew in and out of Labasa today and met only six girls but it was a matter of quality not quantity that the north sugar town contributed.

"In my 10 years of pageantry experience, 2017 has by far surprised me the most with the hidden beautiful women I somewhat knew existed in Fiji but never had the chance to audition for a contest like Miss World Fiji," Mr Blake said.

"Our amazing hardworking team met 41 women hoping to be our representative to the 67th Miss World finals in December."

In Labasa, Mr Blake even came across a young woman whose physical attributes he found so impressive that he contacted International Model scout Lanny Zenga right away.

Blake said the selection panel of himself, television music show host Kara Koroi and news anchor Jacque Speight met a range of young women so diverse, he was reminded of the reasons he was passionate about pageants.

"We met girls from Fiji, New Zealand, France, girls that studied in the U.S, the Philippines, lived in New York, Models, teachers, students and former local contest and regional title holders," Blake said.

The Labasa born fashion events and television producer insists the MWF platform was a great platform to build confidence and promote Fiji.

He said the 41 women he had to select 10 finalists from, who were found at castings in Lautoka, Nadi, Suva and Labasa were already providing the production team with excitement given the pool of talent and skill they created.

"We have planned an exciting calendar for our 10 Finalists, Boot camps, Tourism Excursions and photo shoots to reveal our gorgeous Fijian women to the World," Blake said.

For other hopefuls, Blake said there was always hope.

"This is the passion I breath, this is what inspires me creatively and this was my dream when I was 5 years old. My message to you is always dream big! When you limit yourself, you will not reap the amazing rewards that lie ahead," Blake said.

Miss World Fiji will be held on June 10 at the Grand Pacific Hotel.