Labasa ends successful nationwide castings

Update: 8:05PM MISS WORLD Fiji pageant selectors flew in and out of Labasa today and met only six girls but it was a matter of quality not quantity that the north sugar town contributed.
"In my 10 years of pageantry experience, 2017 has by far surprised
me the most with the hidden beautiful women I somewhat knew existed in Fiji but
never had the chance to audition for a contest like Miss World Fiji," Mr Blake
said.
"Our amazing hardworking team met 41 women hoping to be our
representative to the 67th Miss World finals in December."
In Labasa, Mr Blake even came across a young woman whose
physical attributes he found so impressive that he contacted International
Model scout Lanny Zenga right away.
Blake said the selection panel of himself, television music
show host Kara Koroi and news anchor Jacque Speight met a range of young women
so diverse, he was reminded of the reasons he was passionate about pageants.
"We met girls from Fiji, New Zealand, France, girls that
studied in the U.S, the Philippines, lived in New York, Models, teachers, students
and former local contest and regional title holders," Blake said.
The Labasa born fashion events and television producer insists
the MWF platform was a great platform to build confidence and promote Fiji.
He said the 41 women he had to select 10 finalists from, who
were found at castings in Lautoka, Nadi, Suva and Labasa were already providing
the production team with excitement given the pool of talent and skill they
created.
"We have planned an exciting calendar for our 10 Finalists,
Boot camps, Tourism Excursions and photo shoots to reveal our gorgeous Fijian
women to the World," Blake said.
For other hopefuls, Blake said there was always hope.
"This is the passion I breath, this is what inspires me
creatively and this was my dream when I was 5 years old. My message to you is
always dream big! When you limit yourself, you will not reap the amazing
rewards that lie ahead," Blake said.
Miss World Fiji will be held on June 10 at the Grand Pacific
Hotel.