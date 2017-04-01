Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tuifagalele leaves disaster office

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 7:47PM THE FACE of disaster management will change soon after Akapusi Tuifagalele was farewelled on Friday.

The former director for National Disaster Management was farewelled by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development as he retired from the civil service.

A regular face in recent times, Tuifagalele first joined the civil service at the Ministry of Education as a temporary clerk in 1981, according to a department of information press statement.

"Mr Tuifagalele was later instrumental in the formation of Fiji's national disaster arrangements in the 1990s and played a crucial role recently in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston," the statement said.

Mr Tuifagalele reportedly told the staff, "It's been a long journey of work, friendship, and exchanges."

"The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is grateful to Mr. Akapusi Tuifagalele for his outstanding service and dedication and wishes him the best with his future endeavours," the government statement said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s dream fulfilled
  2. Pastor becomes marriage celebrant
  3. TEDxSuva opens registrations
  4. Poll support
  5. No more milk rejection
  6. Sugar worth $32m for UK
  7. Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity
  8. Power outage
  9. EU gives $28.5m
  10. Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)