Tuifagalele leaves disaster office

+ Enlarge this image Director NDMO Akapusi Tuifagalele gives farewell address to staff. Picture: Supplied

Update: 7:47PM THE FACE of disaster management will change soon after Akapusi Tuifagalele was farewelled on Friday.

The former director for National Disaster Management was farewelled by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development as he retired from the civil service.

A regular face in recent times, Tuifagalele first joined the civil service at the Ministry of Education as a temporary clerk in 1981, according to a department of information press statement.

"Mr Tuifagalele was later instrumental in the formation of Fiji's national disaster arrangements in the 1990s and played a crucial role recently in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston," the statement said.

Mr Tuifagalele reportedly told the staff, "It's been a long journey of work, friendship, and exchanges."

"The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is grateful to Mr. Akapusi Tuifagalele for his outstanding service and dedication and wishes him the best with his future endeavours," the government statement said.