Museum face special needs challenge

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 6:39PM ONE of the challenges faced by the Fiji Museum is trying to establish a program that would allow them to address the needs of students with special needs says its Director, Sipiriano Nemani.

Although this is still a challenge, he said he was glad that their monthly open days have gone as far as impacting the lives of students with special needs and students with disabilities.

"The positive spin from the open day has been enormous. We have visitors and never before we have a high number of school students coming in during the weekdays. We have gone as far as impacting our special needs schools and students with disabilities," Mr Nemani said.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people flocked to the museum today to be part of its open day themed, "Celebrating Women- Sustaining our Cultural Heritage as Barriers and Keepers".








