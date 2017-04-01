Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Road map for health agencies

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 6:38PM THE Fiji Nursing Council, the Fiji College of Nursing and Nursing of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will now have roadmap to improve its services in the country.

This is after the  strategic plans for these three institutions were launched by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Minster for Health, Rosy Akbar said these plans would pave the way forward for the next five years for these institutions.

"They will outline improvement to services and governance of nursing practice in Fiji. They are sure to provide direction and guidance for the three institutions," Ms Akbar said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s dream fulfilled
  2. Pastor becomes marriage celebrant
  3. TEDxSuva opens registrations
  4. Poll support
  5. No more milk rejection
  6. Sugar worth $32m for UK
  7. Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity
  8. Power outage
  9. EU gives $28.5m
  10. Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)