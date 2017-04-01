Road map for health agencies

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:38PM THE Fiji Nursing Council, the Fiji College of Nursing and Nursing of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will now have roadmap to improve its services in the country.

This is after the strategic plans for these three institutions were launched by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Minster for Health, Rosy Akbar said these plans would pave the way forward for the next five years for these institutions.

"They will outline improvement to services and governance of nursing practice in Fiji. They are sure to provide direction and guidance for the three institutions," Ms Akbar said.