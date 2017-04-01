Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Biosecurity boss quits citing interference

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 6:35PM BIOSECURITY Authority of Fiji Chairman, Xavier Riyaz Khan has resigned claiming that he was not able to execute his work because of continuous interference by the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade in the authority's operations.

In an email, Mr Khan said Fiji's agricultural industry and food security was very important thus comprising Fijian borders was not appropriate and should never be condoned.

"Being a patriotic citizen, it is against my will and principles to risk the Fijian agriculture, livelihoods and health of Fijians," Mr Khan said.

He however thanked the Minister for Public Enterprise and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum saying that he had always provided support and ensured Fijian borders were not compromised.








