Lelean defeat QVS in semis

Update: 6:32PM LELEAN Memorial School now go on to meet Nasinu Secondary School in the Under-17 Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition after today defeating Queen Victoria School 14-12 in the semi finals at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

LMS team captain Sefanaia Vuli said the team changed their game plan after losing twice to QVS last year.

Meanwhile in the other semi finals, Nasinu Secondary School defeated Sigatoka Methodist High School 22-20.

Trainer John Lum Kon said the team needed to improve before meeting Lelean.