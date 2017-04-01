West players dominate

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:27PM WESTERN secondary schools have a better understanding of rugby league.

This was the major observation at today�s trials to choose the National Under 18 school boy rugby league team to tour Australia in April.

Team coach Meli Baledrokadroka said the majority of the players who were selected at the trials which took place at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori would be from secondary schools in the western division.

�The final names will be send to the board and send to their various schools before we announce them. To prevent any error we will look into their students profile so that we have the right players and if when we announce the team we cannot change it,� Baledrokadrka said.

Two teams, each made up of west and the southern Zone players were given 25 minutes game time to try out for a spot on the team.