Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Saturday 1 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

West players dominate

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 6:27PM WESTERN secondary schools have a better understanding of rugby league.

This was the major observation at today�s trials to choose the National Under 18 school boy rugby league team to tour Australia in April.

Team coach Meli Baledrokadroka said the majority of the players who were selected at the trials which took place at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori would be from secondary schools in the western division.

�The final names will be send to the board and send to their various schools before we announce them. To prevent any error we will look into their students profile so that we have the right players and if when we announce the team we cannot change it,� Baledrokadrka said.

Two teams, each made up of west and the southern Zone players were given 25 minutes game time to try out for a spot on the team.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s dream fulfilled
  2. Pastor becomes marriage celebrant
  3. TEDxSuva opens registrations
  4. Poll support
  5. No more milk rejection
  6. Sugar worth $32m for UK
  7. Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity
  8. Power outage
  9. EU gives $28.5m
  10. Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)