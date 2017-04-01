Kunavula eager to learn

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:06PM VODAFONE Fijian 7s prop Mesulame Kunavula is looking forward to the Hong Kongs 7s next weekend.

"I would like to thank the Almighty God for giving me this opportunity and after a good start at the Wellington and Sydney 7s I was looking forward to be part of the team to Hong Kong and I am happy to be named to be part of the team."

"I've improved some of my weaknesses and thanks to coach Gareth Baber for showing me my mistakes and he has helped me improve on it and I hope that whatever I learn from the training sessions will displayed on the field," Kunavula said.

The 21-year-old said he couldn't believe that one day he would be playing at that stadium that he watched on television as a kid.

"I know everyone loves to watch the Hong Kong 7s and there is a saying that if you haven't played in the Hong Kong 7s then you still not a real 7s player."

Fiji is pooled with New Zealand, Wales and Japan at the Hong Kong 7s next weekend.