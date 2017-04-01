Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Road works delay corridor traffic

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 6:05PM EXPECT delays in traffic movement on the Suva-Nausori corridor over the next couple of days.

The Fiji Roads Authority says works taking place on approach to the Wainibuku Bridge is expected to cause inconvenience.

Apologising for the trouble it will cause motorists, the FRA says motorists who live in the Nakasi-Nasinu area should �accommodate extra travel time� when they travel to the area.

�This road work is scheduled to take place over the next couple of days and the FRA apologises for any inconvenience caused.�








