Makoi residents frustrated with water situation

Update: 4:00PM RESIDENTS living in Makoi are frustrated with the water cut in the area from Thursday.

One of the residents, Ajay Prasad said they were facing difficulties especially with children amongst the family.

�The water cut is been like this from Thursday. We have got children going to schools and we also have babies in the family and by not having water, sanitation and hygiene is affected,� Mr Prasad said.

�Before when we used to have water cuts in the area, we were informed in advance by the Water Authority of Fiji but this time around we were not informed and since Thursday we have been struggling.�

According to Mr Prasad, the water trucks that distributed water in the area came at odd hours in the morning.

�The water trucks come around midnight and at 3 am in the mornings. It�s very hard to stay wake at that time to receive water because no one will be awake at that hour to collect water.

The Fiji Water Authority has advised that the interruption in supply of water was a result of two bursts in transmission mains from Waila Treatment Plant to Wainibuku Reservoir.