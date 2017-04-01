Half maths students fail

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:56PM MATHS is an important part of everyday life yet as a subject it has not been popular and high school examination results reflect that.

So it was quite visionary for the Nadi Principal's Association to organise a workshop for the towns maths teachers to come together, said the Minister of Education Dr. Mahendra Reddy.

Speaking at the opening of the first ever Nadi Secondary School Maths Teachers Workshop this morning, Dr. Reddy said mathematics was a vital part of daily lives.

"Mathematics is all around us. It extends beyond the walls of the classroom and into normal life actions," Dr. Reddy said.

"The added issue of Maths not doing well in National Examinations is perhaps a bigger cause for concern. The Mathematics results in 2015 and 2016 External Examinations is certainly not encouraging."

The minister said external exam results in the previous year show that more than half of all secondary school students fail maths.

"Meaning all Year 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 streams percentage pass in Mathematics have been below 50% in the past two years; the highest percentage pass for Maths in any grade being 43%, attained by Year 13 in 2015. In addition to this, at most levels the lowest marks stand at zero, revealing the child has zero knowledge of the Maths concepts taught in the year or zero mathematics knowledge," Dr. Reddy said.

The minister called on teachers to change focus and reflect on past teaching methods for maths to find its strengths and weaknesses.