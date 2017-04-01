Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Half maths students fail

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 3:56PM MATHS is an important part of everyday life yet as a subject it has not been popular and high school examination results reflect that.

So it was quite visionary for the Nadi Principal's Association to organise a workshop for the towns maths teachers to come together, said the Minister of Education Dr. Mahendra Reddy.

Speaking at the opening of the first ever Nadi Secondary School Maths Teachers Workshop this morning, Dr. Reddy said mathematics was a vital part of daily lives.

"Mathematics is all around us. It extends beyond the walls of the classroom and into normal life actions," Dr. Reddy said.

"The added issue of Maths not doing well in National Examinations is perhaps a bigger cause for concern. The Mathematics results in 2015 and 2016 External Examinations is certainly not encouraging."

The minister said external exam results in the previous year show that more than half of all secondary school students fail maths.

"Meaning all Year 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 streams percentage pass in Mathematics have been below 50% in the past two years; the highest percentage pass for Maths in any grade being 43%, attained by Year 13 in 2015. In addition to this, at most levels the lowest marks stand at zero, revealing the child has zero knowledge of the Maths concepts taught in the year or zero mathematics knowledge," Dr. Reddy said.

The minister called on teachers to change focus and reflect on past teaching methods for maths to find its strengths and weaknesses.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s dream fulfilled
  2. Pastor becomes marriage celebrant
  3. TEDxSuva opens registrations
  4. Poll support
  5. No more milk rejection
  6. Sugar worth $32m for UK
  7. Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity
  8. Power outage
  9. EU gives $28.5m
  10. Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)