Four hundred run Suva marathon

A TOTAL 460 participant competed in the 2017 Munro Leys Suva Challenge that was held at the Albert Park in Suva, earlier today.

Suva Marathon Club president Sandeep Narayan said the marathon was part of their three events they organised annually.

�We organise events to promote awareness for healthy living and it is also a build up for our main event the Suva Marathon that takes place around June-July every year,� Narayan said.

He said he was pleased with the turn-out and the interest showed by the members of the public and business houses.