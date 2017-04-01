Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Lal is new marathon winner

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 3:43PM NEWLY crowned 2017 Munro Leys Suva Challenge winner and Fiji number one ranked 5000m runner Avikash Lal is setting his sights on competing and winning the upcoming Oceania championship later this year.

Lal ran in an impressive time of 1:22:20 despite just arriving into the country last Thursday morning without ample time to recover from a 26 hour flight from Africa.

�The next focus is the Oceania games it will be in Suva where I will be focussing on the 10km and 5km race and after that I will be concentrating on the World Championship in London,� Lal said. 

Prior to competing in the Munro Leys event, Lal had previously competed with some of the World�s top marathon runners in Africa earlier this month which he said was a good learning experience for him.








