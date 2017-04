/ Front page / News

Update: 3:38PM

THE Babasiga Lions are roaring with a lead of 2-0 at Subrail Park in Labasa causing an uproar against the popular Ba soccer giants who have not registered a goal.

Labasa's Antonio Tuivuna proved his worth at the Vodafone League Premier match after kicking in two goals in the first half.

The game is currently underway with about 1500 fans to cheer on their team.