SFO Flights all year

Update: 3:36PM AFTER a successful first year, Fiji Airways has extended its previously seasonal flights to San Fransisco to become an all year long service.

In a statement released earlier this week, the national airline said the direct San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Fiji (NAN) services which began mid-2016 had increased business and leisure travel.

Initially flying twice a week between San Fransisco and Nadi, the service now flies Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday �in the high season from June through August and December.�

Fiji Airways Managing Director and chief executive officer Andre Viljoen said the expansion was representative of its role as the premier carrier for Fiji and the South Pacific and a gateway carrier to Australia and New Zealand.

�We are buoyed by the increasing demand from business, leisure and visiting friends/family (VFR) segments to the South Pacific and beyond from the San Francisco Bay Area and the greater Northwest,� Viljoen said

Fiji Airways� San Francisco to Nadi, Fiji flight departs 11.00 pm (local time) arriving in Nadi 5.10 am (local time, +2 days). The flight departs Nadi 10:15 p.m. (local time), arriving in San Francisco 1:45 p.m. (local time, the same day).

�Operated using Fiji Airways� A330 aircraft, 10-hour direct flights offer both Economy and Business Class travel options. All Fiji Airways flights are full-service and include checked and carry-on baggage, in-flight entertainment, meals and alcoholic beverages.�