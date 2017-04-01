SFO Flights all year

Update: 3:36PM AFTER a successful first year, Fiji Airways has extended its previously seasonal flights to San Fransisco to become an all year long service.
In a statement released earlier this week, the national
airline said the direct San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Fiji (NAN)
services which began mid-2016 had increased business and leisure travel.
Initially flying twice a week between San Fransisco and
Nadi, the service now flies Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday �in the high season
from June through August and December.�
Fiji Airways Managing Director and chief executive officer
Andre Viljoen said the expansion was representative of its role as the premier carrier
for Fiji and the South Pacific and a gateway carrier to Australia and New
Zealand.
�We are buoyed by the increasing demand from business,
leisure and visiting friends/family (VFR) segments to the South Pacific and
beyond from the San Francisco Bay Area and the greater Northwest,� Viljoen said
Fiji Airways� San Francisco to Nadi, Fiji flight departs
11.00 pm (local time) arriving in Nadi 5.10 am (local time, +2 days). The
flight departs Nadi 10:15 p.m. (local time), arriving in San Francisco 1:45
p.m. (local time, the same day).
�Operated using Fiji Airways� A330 aircraft, 10-hour direct
flights offer both Economy and Business Class travel options. All Fiji Airways
flights are full-service and include checked and carry-on baggage, in-flight
entertainment, meals and alcoholic beverages.�