Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SFO Flights all year

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 3:36PM AFTER a successful first year, Fiji Airways has extended its previously seasonal flights to San Fransisco to become an all year long service.

In a statement released earlier this week, the national airline said the direct San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Fiji (NAN) services which began mid-2016 had increased business and leisure travel.

Initially flying twice a week between San Fransisco and Nadi, the service now flies Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday �in the high season from June through August and December.�

Fiji Airways Managing Director and chief executive officer Andre Viljoen said the expansion was representative of its role as the premier carrier for Fiji and the South Pacific and a gateway carrier to Australia and New Zealand.

�We are buoyed by the increasing demand from business, leisure and visiting friends/family (VFR) segments to the South Pacific and beyond from the San Francisco Bay Area and the greater Northwest,� Viljoen said

Fiji Airways� San Francisco to Nadi, Fiji flight departs 11.00 pm (local time) arriving in Nadi 5.10 am (local time, +2 days). The flight departs Nadi 10:15 p.m. (local time), arriving in San Francisco 1:45 p.m. (local time, the same day).

�Operated using Fiji Airways� A330 aircraft, 10-hour direct flights offer both Economy and Business Class travel options. All Fiji Airways flights are full-service and include checked and carry-on baggage, in-flight entertainment, meals and alcoholic beverages.�








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s dream fulfilled
  2. Pastor becomes marriage celebrant
  3. TEDxSuva opens registrations
  4. Poll support
  5. No more milk rejection
  6. Sugar worth $32m for UK
  7. Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity
  8. Power outage
  9. EU gives $28.5m
  10. Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)