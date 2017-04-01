Agreement for development cruise

Update: 3:30PM GREATER development in the cruise industry of the entire Pacific region should come about after an agreement was signed earlier this week.
The memorandum of understanding signed between the South
Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and the South Pacific Cruise Alliance
(SPCA) calls for greater cooperation on development in the greater Pacific
Islands region.
According to the SPTO, the SPCA is a private and public
sector alliance of cruise stakeholders from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji,
French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Pitcairn Islands, Samoa and Tonga.
�SPCA has, for the past six years, organised and coordinated
the Pacific�s attendance at Seatrade Cruise Global, the cruise industry's
premier global event. SPTO would like to thank the SPCA for their conscientious
efforts in coordinating the Pacific�s attendance at Seatrade in the past six
years,� the SPTO said.
The MOU makes it possible for the SPCA to coordinate Pacific
Island countries� attendance at Seatrade which is held every year in Fort
Lauderdale, Florida.
SPCA will begin this role from next year ahead of the March
staging of Seatrade.
�Global cruise tourism is a US $50 billion industry
accounting for about 24.2 million cruise visitors, based on total of forward
bookings for 2016. In 2017, 1 million
jobs will be generated and complemented by an addition of 200,000 new passenger
berths,� SPTO said.