Agreement for development cruise

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 3:30PM GREATER development in the cruise industry of the entire Pacific region should come about after an agreement was signed earlier this week.

The memorandum of understanding signed between the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and the South Pacific Cruise Alliance (SPCA) calls for greater cooperation on development in the greater Pacific Islands region.

According to the SPTO, the SPCA is a private and public sector alliance of cruise stakeholders from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Pitcairn Islands, Samoa and Tonga.

�SPCA has, for the past six years, organised and coordinated the Pacific�s attendance at Seatrade Cruise Global, the cruise industry's premier global event. SPTO would like to thank the SPCA for their conscientious efforts in coordinating the Pacific�s attendance at Seatrade in the past six years,� the SPTO said.

The MOU makes it possible for the SPCA to coordinate Pacific Island countries� attendance at Seatrade which is held every year in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

SPCA will begin this role from next year ahead of the March staging of Seatrade.

�Global cruise tourism is a US $50 billion industry accounting for about 24.2 million cruise visitors, based on total of forward bookings for 2016. In 2017,   1 million jobs will be generated and complemented by an addition of 200,000 new passenger berths,� SPTO said.








