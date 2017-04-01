Medics unite with Police

Update: 3:25PM ADDRESSING crimes of violence is struggle the Fiji Police Force because crime prevention is everyone's business.
Fiji Police Chief of Intelligence,
Investigations & Prosecutions, ACP Biu Matavou told members of the Fiji
Medical Association who are attending a Mini Conference today that their theme �A
Nation Against Violence" was in line with the forces work and its call for
a united effort in crime fighting.
He said the partnership between the FMA and
the Fiji Police Force �goes beyond just the exchange of medical reports with
regards to the cases handled by our officers�.
�There is always the perception that
addressing crime is the sole responsibility of the Fiji Police Force. This
cannot work and will never be achievable,� ACP Matavou said.
�Crime prevention is everyone�s business.
There are no guaranteed vaccinations to prevent crimes and no miracle cures to
end them.�
Likening crime fighting to preventative
medicine, ACP Matavou said there was a need to search for fundamental causes, �for
the etiology of a disease, and for the techniques that can interrupt
transmissioner before serious signs and symptoms become obvious and
irreversible damage occurs.�
ACP Matavou told doctors present at the
mini conference their knowledge in crime fighting was enormous adding it was
vital they shared it with the force.
�By continuously working together we are
able to show a united front in the fight against crime. In your campaign to
stop all forms of violence, know that you have our support because the impacts
of violence affects not just one part of any community, but affects the nation.�