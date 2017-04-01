Medics unite with Police

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:25PM ADDRESSING crimes of violence is struggle the Fiji Police Force because crime prevention is everyone's business.

Fiji Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations & Prosecutions, ACP Biu Matavou told members of the Fiji Medical Association who are attending a Mini Conference today that their theme �A Nation Against Violence" was in line with the forces work and its call for a united effort in crime fighting.

He said the partnership between the FMA and the Fiji Police Force �goes beyond just the exchange of medical reports with regards to the cases handled by our officers�.

�There is always the perception that addressing crime is the sole responsibility of the Fiji Police Force. This cannot work and will never be achievable,� ACP Matavou said.

�Crime prevention is everyone�s business. There are no guaranteed vaccinations to prevent crimes and no miracle cures to end them.�

Likening crime fighting to preventative medicine, ACP Matavou said there was a need to search for fundamental causes, �for the etiology of a disease, and for the techniques that can interrupt transmissioner before serious signs and symptoms become obvious and irreversible damage occurs.�

ACP Matavou told doctors present at the mini conference their knowledge in crime fighting was enormous adding it was vital they shared it with the force.

�By continuously working together we are able to show a united front in the fight against crime. In your campaign to stop all forms of violence, know that you have our support because the impacts of violence affects not just one part of any community, but affects the nation.�