Police explore community relations

Update: 3:14PM THE POLICE needs to earn the trust of the communities they serve and because it understands this, the force has a series of initiatives in place to improve relations.

A Fiji Police Force statement released today said one of the ways the Director of Community Policing would do this was through a series of workshops.

�Director Community Policing SSP Waqa Cavuilati says the participants include Community Post officers as they interact the most with members of the community,� Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said.

Led by Divisional Police Commanders, the workhops were for community post officers in recognition of their role as the �front line� of the force.

�Areas covered in the two day workshops include ways of effective and innovative ways of interacting with their community�s right down to customer service as this has always been an area where complaints arise from,� SSP Cavuilati said.

�Community Post officers from the Southern and Eastern Division have undergone the two day training this week.�

The workshops included modules to teach officers effective communication as the force recognised it was a key component of policing.

�We need to earn the trust of those we serve and that can easily be done improving customer service because the first impression is always the most important,� SSP Cavuilati said.

�Understanding the Duavata Community Policing concept is also equally important however we will also need to package it according to the different sectors of community members in the post officer�s area of operation�.

The workshops will be taken nationwide in the coming weeks.