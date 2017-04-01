Police explore community relations

Update: 3:14PM
THE POLICE needs to earn the trust of the communities they serve and because it understands this, the force has a series of initiatives in place to improve relations.
A Fiji Police Force statement released today said one of the
ways the Director of Community Policing would do this was through a series of
workshops.
�Director Community Policing SSP Waqa Cavuilati says the
participants include Community Post officers as they interact the most with
members of the community,� Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said.
Led by Divisional Police Commanders, the workhops were for
community post officers in recognition of their role as the �front line� of the
force.
�Areas covered in the two day workshops include ways of
effective and innovative ways of interacting with their community�s right down
to customer service as this has always been an area where complaints arise from,�
SSP Cavuilati said.
�Community Post officers from the Southern and Eastern
Division have undergone the two day training this week.�
The workshops included modules to teach officers effective
communication as the force recognised it was a key component of policing.
�We need to earn the trust of those we serve and that can
easily be done improving customer service because the first impression is
always the most important,� SSP Cavuilati said.
�Understanding the Duavata Community Policing concept is
also equally important however we will also need to package it according to the
different sectors of community members in the post officer�s area of
operation�.
The workshops will be taken nationwide in the coming weeks.