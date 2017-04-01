Australian to market Marriot

Update: 3:13PM TWO weeks away from opening day, the already trending Fiji Marriot Resort has announced the appointment of Australian national Michelle Scott as its Sales and Marketing head.
The resort in Momi Bay near Nadi has had the services of Ms
Scott since January 2017 who was previously Business Development Manager at the
award winning strategic event management company Cievents.
Established in 1986, cievents is an award winning strategic
event management agency headquartered in Northern Sydney but with offices in
Australia, UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong and South Africa.
The Fiji Marriot Resort announced her appointed and said Ms
Scott would oversee and drive all aspects of the property?s sales and marketing
strategies reporting to General Manager Silvano Dressino.
?I?m thrilled to join the team at Fiji Marriott Resort Momi
Bay,? said Michelle Scott, Director of Sales & Marketing, Fiji Marriott
Resort Momi Bay. ?With only two weeks to go until the resort opens, my goal is
to position the resort as a premium, luxury offering in Fiji and a sought after
destination for global travellers.?
Prior to her stint with Cievents, Ms Scott held senior sales
positions for several hotels within the Marriott International group including
the Brisbane Marriott Hotel and Surfers Paradise Marriott Resort & Spa.