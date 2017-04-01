Australian to market Marriot

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Michelle Scott is the Director Marketing & Sales of the new Fiji Marriot Resort which opens in 9 days on Momi Bay. Picture: LinkedIn

Update: 3:13PM TWO weeks away from opening day, the already trending Fiji Marriot Resort has announced the appointment of Australian national Michelle Scott as its Sales and Marketing head.

The resort in Momi Bay near Nadi has had the services of Ms Scott since January 2017 who was previously Business Development Manager at the award winning strategic event management company Cievents.

Established in 1986, cievents is an award winning strategic event management agency headquartered in Northern Sydney but with offices in Australia, UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong and South Africa.

The Fiji Marriot Resort announced her appointed and said Ms Scott would oversee and drive all aspects of the property?s sales and marketing strategies reporting to General Manager Silvano Dressino.

?I?m thrilled to join the team at Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay,? said Michelle Scott, Director of Sales & Marketing, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. ?With only two weeks to go until the resort opens, my goal is to position the resort as a premium, luxury offering in Fiji and a sought after destination for global travellers.?

Prior to her stint with Cievents, Ms Scott held senior sales positions for several hotels within the Marriott International group including the Brisbane Marriott Hotel and Surfers Paradise Marriott Resort & Spa.