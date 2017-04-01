Police work with Kalabu elders

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:44PM KALABU village elders approached the Fiji Police Force to run an awareness program for the community to particularly target its youth population.

According to the Fiji Police Force this was the reason for the �integrated awareness program� held in the community this week.

In a statement from force spokesperson Ana Naisoro this week, the force said it was encouraging to conduct proactive intiatives driven by the community.

�An approach was made by the Divisional Manager Community Policing Southern and his team following some concerns raised about the involvement of young people in various criminal activities,� the statement said.

�Southern Division Community Policing Coordinator Inspector Silli Maka said it was encouraging to have the support of the village elders.�

The force expressed its gratitude to Kalabu elders for allowing the initiative to take place.

�Our main focus is to address our concerns about Kalabu being a red zone area,� Inspector Maka said.

�We know that in order to change that we would have to address the youths, parents and guardians so that they know the importance of working together with Police to change things�.

The initiative included presentations by representatives of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Land Transport Authority and the National Fire Authority.

�By working in collaboration with other stakeholders we are showing the community that there are other means available to avoid being caught in a life of crime�.