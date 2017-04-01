Police work with Kalabu elders

Update: 2:44PM KALABU village elders approached the Fiji Police Force to run an awareness program for the community to particularly target its youth population.
According to the Fiji Police Force this was the reason for
the �integrated awareness program� held in the community this week.
In a statement from force spokesperson Ana Naisoro this
week, the force said it was encouraging to conduct proactive intiatives driven
by the community.
�An approach was made by the Divisional Manager Community
Policing Southern and his team following some concerns raised about the
involvement of young people in various criminal activities,� the statement
said.
�Southern Division Community Policing Coordinator Inspector
Silli Maka said it was encouraging to have the support of the village elders.�
The force expressed its gratitude to Kalabu elders for
allowing the initiative to take place.
�Our main focus is to address our concerns about Kalabu
being a red zone area,� Inspector Maka said.
�We know that in order to change that we would have to address
the youths, parents and guardians so that they know the importance of working
together with Police to change things�.
The initiative included presentations by representatives of
the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Land Transport Authority
and the National Fire Authority.
�By working in collaboration with other stakeholders we are
showing the community that there are other means available to avoid being
caught in a life of crime�.