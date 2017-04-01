Support autistic children

Update: 2:30PM
AUTISTIC children must be given all support possible to help them live full lives.
Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr. Mahendra
Reddys message for the country ahead of World Autism Awareness Day which is commemorate
worldwide on April first, calls on the community to understand the condition.
Dr. Reddy said special and inclusive education was a vital
component of the Fiji education system as our constutition guarantees the right
of every child to receive education from early childhood, primary, secondary
and further education.
"The date has been set aside to bring together all Autism organizations
and service providers to raise awareness on the millions of people around the
world who are undiagnosed, misunderstood and seeking support because they have
autism," Dr. Reddy asid.
"Autism exists in all regions across the globe and Fiji is
no exception."
World Autism Awareness Day 2017 is centred on the theme 'Towards
Autonomy and Self-determination' which Dr. Reddy said was fitting.
"It is utmost important to ensure that all children with
this condition are given all the opportunities to attend school so that they
gain control of their lives and are determined to 'live life to the fullest"
said Dr Reddy.
"Observance of this day will be an opportunity to remind all
that disability is real and can occur in families regardless of social,
economic, cultural, religious or racial background, and persons with this
condition called Autism need to be treated with dignity and respect and need to
be embraced as equal citizens of our beautiful country," said Dr. Reddy.