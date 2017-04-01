Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Saturday 1 April

TEDxSuva opens registrations

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 01, 2017

Update: 11:25AM AT MIDDAY today, TEDXSuva opens registrations on its website making the events second edition open to those interested in joining the audience.

TEDxSuva to take place on Saturday 6 May is a staged live talk event which brings speakers together from various disciplines on the slogan "ideas worth spreading".

TEDXSuva organisers announced to all media and the public earlier today that people could 'apply' to be part of its audience when its registration form goes live on its website www.tedxsuva.com at 12noon.

Licensed by the internationally acclaimed TEDTalk, the aim of the popular event is to spark deep conversation and connections.

"This year's event will again feature live speakers sharing ideas, stories and inspiration from Fiji to a local and global audience, focused on the theme An Ocean of Ideas," a media statement from the organisation said.

"TEDx licensing requirements limit audience numbers to 100. Individuals interested in attending the live event must complete the online application form."

The TEDxSuva committee is hoping to get approval to host a larger audience at its future events.








