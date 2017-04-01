Update: 11:25AM AT MIDDAY today, TEDXSuva opens registrations on its website making the events second edition open to those interested in joining the audience.
TEDxSuva to take place on Saturday 6 May is a staged live talk
event which brings speakers together from various disciplines on the slogan "ideas
worth spreading".
TEDXSuva organisers announced to all media and the public
earlier today that people could 'apply' to be part of its audience when its
registration form goes live on its website www.tedxsuva.com
at 12noon.
Licensed by the internationally acclaimed TEDTalk, the aim
of the popular event is to spark deep conversation and connections.
"This year's event will again feature live speakers sharing
ideas, stories and inspiration from Fiji to a local and global audience,
focused on the theme An Ocean of Ideas," a media statement from the
organisation said.
"TEDx licensing requirements limit audience numbers to 100.
Individuals interested in attending the live event must complete the online
application form."
The TEDxSuva committee is hoping to get approval to host a
larger audience at its future events.