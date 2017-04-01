Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Farmers form body

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, April 01, 2017

EIGHTEEN dairy farmers in Vatukoula have formed a co-operative, a move which will allow them to seek Government and commercial funding for their farms.

The low price of milk and the lack of resources have prompted farmers from Koro Number Dua to take this approach.

Lead dairy farmer Hirdesh Nand said he was recruiting more farmers from his locality to join the co-operative.

"The more farmers we get the better it would be for us to work with local authorities," he said.

"If we go together as a group to authorities like Government, we will have a better chance to meet with those in Government who can help us."

He said there were about 20 more farmers involved in rural Vatukoula.

Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited's Sachida Nand said it was encouraging to see dairy farmers move into forming their own co-operate body.

Mr Nand said FCDCL was still in talks with dairy farmers in the Western Division for business opportunities.








