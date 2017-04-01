USP takes a step up

/ Front page / News

PACIFIC Technical and Further Education, under the University of the South Pacific, received six international accreditations last year and is earmarked to receive seven more this year.

Pacific TAFE director Hasmukh Lal said the biggest accreditation they received last year was becoming a registered training organistion (RTO) with Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA).

"So we are equivalent to any TAFE in Australia because any TAFE that wants to be offered in Australia first needs to be accredited by ASQA," he said. "Being an offshore entity that has gotten that accreditation has really boosted the stakeholders confidence in Pacific TAFE and it has really given us profile as we are now receiving more interests from partners."

Mr Lal said being able to be internationally recognised by an externally validated independent expert agency spoke volumes about the quality and standards their programs delivered.

He said he wanted Pacific TAFE graduates to be able to compete at international level for employment opportunities.

Deputy vice chancellor at USP Professor Derrick Armstrong said it was such accreditations that differentiated USP from other tertiary and higher education providers in the region.