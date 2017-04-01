Mawi award

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Legendary jazz guitarist Tom Mawi (front) with Nemani Vanua, Knox and Apakuki Nalawa at the FPRA office in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Tom Mawi Guitar Award is the newest addition to the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Music Awards.

Local musician Inoke Kalounisiga, who will chair the panel of judges for the award, launched the new award at the FPRA office on Thursday.

"I was told this was going to be part of this year's award and I was so happy because FPRA is going to increase that spectrum of limelight and involve other aspects of the music industry in Fiji," he said.

"This would also help our local guitarists to come forward with their stuff, to get better at what they're doing and of course it's also to acknowledge the leadership of someone we all hold in high prestige — Mr Tom Mawi."

Kalounisiga said the judges would look for candidates with properly used techniques, a properly structured piece that was well executed.

"To be eligible for the award, the piece has to be a true work of the applicant, it can be any instrumental of any genre, a part of a song that belongs to another artist and as long as you are playing the guitar for that piece of work, you are eligible."

He said even if it was a piece recorded more than 50 years ago, it would still be eligible for the award.

FPRA chairperson Eremasi Tamanisau acknowledged sponsors Tabs Investments that worked in association with Taylor Guitars to support the award.

Nominations close on April 28. The awards night will be held on May 13.

judges include Tom Mawi, Nemani Vanua, Apakuki Nalawa, Inoke Kalounisiga and Nesbitt Hazelman.