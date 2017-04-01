Group bans farmer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Disgruntled farmer Abdul Kamal outside the venue of the LCPA annual general meeting after he was not allowed in. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

A SUGARCANE farmer has questioned the Labasa Cane Producers Association's decision to ban him from its annual general meeting on Thursday.

Daku sector gang leader Abdul Kamal told this newspaper that the decision was discriminatory because his gang would be affected.

Mr Kamal, who is the leader of Gang 48 in the sector, said he was suspended because he had sprayed his compound with diesel and not weedicides, which he claims was the cause of his suspension.

"The rule of LCPA for us members is that we are not allowed to use weedicides within the area of 10 yards from our houses," he said.

"But when they came, they saw my compound burnt and blamed me for using weedicide when I used diesel.

"I have been banned from this AGM so who will inform my members about the details of this meeting and what was discussed?"

Mr Kamal said the association had not even taken a sample of grass from his lawn to determine whether it was diesel or weedicide.

"I was nominated to be a delegate to the annual general meeting for the sugarcane farmers' gang in our sector, but even though I had renewed my membership, I was still not allowed into the meeting," he said.

"I am clearly frustrated because my concerns and those of the four farmers in our sectors will never be heard.

"What the association did was wrong and they need to retract their actions."

The association's executive manager Rajneel Raj said according to policies a grower needed to comply with Fairtrade standards and failing to do so would result in member suspension.

Mr Raj said in the case of the disgruntled member, he would be suspended for more than a year because his performance was unsatisfactory.

He said claims by the member that he had sprayed diesel and not weedicide were not true.

"As for his claims that he had been nominated to be a delegate to the meeting, we again reiterate that he is not a member of the association."