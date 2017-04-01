Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Saturday 1 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Commission looks into complaints

Mere Naleba
Saturday, April 01, 2017

THE Accountability, Transparency, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is reviewing 600 complaints made to the commission.

While making a presentation to the Public Accounts Committee on the 2014 Auditor-General's Report, commission's director Ashwin Raj said the audit of complaints conducted by the commission revealed that between August 21, 2013, and March 14 this year, the Commission received 632 complaints.

Mr Raj said the commission had in place a strategic plan whereby reports lodged with the commission would be acknowledged within seven days and if possible to be investigated within 21 days depending on the nature of the complaint.

"In terms of the responsiveness of the commission and whether there is confidence in whether the commission is able to investigate in time, when I was appointed, I looked at the number of complaints and I saw a backlog of complaints, and then the audit of the complaints revealed that the number of complaints were seriously understated," he said.

"So we looked at about 600 complaints, what was reported was about 200, of course by that time the manager complaint had stepped down and nobody could be held accountable, but I thought the audit must be done, so we pulled out all of the files."

Mr Raj said he learnt after his appointment, much to his dismay, that quite a large number of complaints were not acknowledged, which was unacceptable.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s dream fulfilled
  2. Pastor becomes marriage celebrant
  3. TEDxSuva opens registrations
  4. Poll support
  5. No more milk rejection
  6. Sugar worth $32m for UK
  7. Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity
  8. Power outage
  9. EU gives $28.5m
  10. Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)