Commission looks into complaints

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj makes his submission to the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Accountability, Transparency, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is reviewing 600 complaints made to the commission.

While making a presentation to the Public Accounts Committee on the 2014 Auditor-General's Report, commission's director Ashwin Raj said the audit of complaints conducted by the commission revealed that between August 21, 2013, and March 14 this year, the Commission received 632 complaints.

Mr Raj said the commission had in place a strategic plan whereby reports lodged with the commission would be acknowledged within seven days and if possible to be investigated within 21 days depending on the nature of the complaint.

"In terms of the responsiveness of the commission and whether there is confidence in whether the commission is able to investigate in time, when I was appointed, I looked at the number of complaints and I saw a backlog of complaints, and then the audit of the complaints revealed that the number of complaints were seriously understated," he said.

"So we looked at about 600 complaints, what was reported was about 200, of course by that time the manager complaint had stepped down and nobody could be held accountable, but I thought the audit must be done, so we pulled out all of the files."

Mr Raj said he learnt after his appointment, much to his dismay, that quite a large number of complaints were not acknowledged, which was unacceptable.