State hears of lease concern

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, April 01, 2017

VILLAGERS in Ra have called for the close monitoring of the activities of land lease holders in the region.

They said the monitoring should watch out for activities that could have an impact on the environment

During public consultations on the National Development Plan at Rokovuaka Village in Ra on Thursday, villagers said there was a "buffer zone" that tenants needed to take seriously when they cultivated land located near waterways.

Kiniviliame Salabogi of Rokovuaka Village said for agricultural leases, tenants were not allowed to cut down trees at least 24 feet from the river banks.

Mr Salabogi said landowners were wary of some conflicting provisions in lease agreements.

"There is another portion of the lease that says a tenant can cultivate the land to the full extent of their boundary and that's contradicting," he said.

"If they are to exploit the land in whatever way they can and are situated close to rivers, then we will continue to have problems of flooding and landslips if this is not closely monitored."

Tobu Village headman Aminoni Silimosa said for the iTaukei, the protection of land as a resource was paramount.

"We are requesting that further checks be done by proper authorities on these leases because when trees near waterways are cleared for development, then we will have serious issues to contend with in the future," he said.

Roko Tui Ra Mosese Nakoroi said this was a recurring issue for the province.

"This is something they have been requesting for years and the only issue here is that there is lack of monitoring or enforcement on the clauses that is created to protect river banks and rivers," he said.

'We have noted that some of these actions have contributed to flooding and soil slips and we are working with the iTaukei Lands Trust Board at the moment to see how they can monitor these areas."








