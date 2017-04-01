Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Saturday 1 April

Year of the ocean

Mere Naleba
Saturday, April 01, 2017

WITH this year declared by Pacific Islands Development Forum members as the Pacific Year for the Ocean, the forum's secretary-general Francois Martel said many island nations are dependent on the ocean for their survival thus the need to protect it.

Mr Martel said the resolution by PIDF members to declare this year as the Pacific Year for the Ocean was important.

"This resolution recognises the importance of healthy oceans for healthy nations and acknowledges the threats posed to the ocean through the over harvesting and mismanagement of resources, as well as land-derived and sea-based pollution," he said.

"It also underlines the impacts of climate change on low lying islands, oceans ecosystems and people's livelihoods."

The observation of the Pacific Year for the Ocean 2017 was launched at a side event at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Congress held in Hawaii, yesterday.

"The campaign theme is designed to inspire on two fronts, by acting as rallying call for global and regional ocean advocates while offering national programs, community groups and individuals the opportunity to show how they will contribute towards this sustainable development related goal," he said.

To promote and create awareness on the issue, part of the campaign is to launch the #myoceanmatters photo and creative arts competition across the Pacific.

The competition allows participants to be creative and use innovative ideas in art, poetry, songs, paintings, arts and photos in sharing their story about protecting and saving the ocean.








