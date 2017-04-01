/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Corrections Service Assistant Commissioner Operation Apimeleki Taukei, Executive Director of Pacific Centre for Peacebuilding (PCP) Florence Swamy, Fiji Police Juvenile Bureau's Constable Emosi Uluilakeba, and PCP board member Josaia Naigulevu at the

THE Pacific Centre for Peacebuilding (PCP) yesterday launched four publications on Restorative Justice work that has been continuing for the past three years in partnership with the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Service's (FCS) juvenile units.

PCP's executive director Florence Swamy said the publications were part of their restorative justice program.

"What we were focusing on was managing both the offender and the victim using restorative justice tools and principles and it's in no way any attempt to move away from the sentencing and the conviction, which will all take its course," she said.

Ms Swamy said the RJ program was to assist the victims and offenders.

She said it was also an initiative to decipher the circle of crime.