USP sends off 185 graduates

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, April 01, 2017

A TOTAL of 185 students graduated with Masters degree at the University of the South Pacific (USP) graduation ceremony yesterday.

The event was divided into two graduation sessions because of the large number of granduants this year.

USP vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra said it was a big achievement for the university to attain these graduating numbers.

"Today we have 1680 students receiving certificates, diplomas and degrees. Fifty seven per cent of those graduating today are women," he said.

Prof Chandra told the graduates that the education they received at the university prepared them for the future.

Students graduated from the Faculty of Arts, Law and Education, the Faculty of Science, Technology and Environment, Pacific Technical and Further Education (also known as Pacific TAFE) and from the Faculty of Business and Economics.

Students from 24 countries graduated.

On Wednesday, gold medals were awarded to 48 graduates with The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley also presenting one of the medals.

The company also contributed towards the event on Wednesday night.








