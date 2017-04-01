Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Rape accused remanded

Aqela Susu
Saturday, April 01, 2017

A 26-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly raped a 15-year-old student at a village in Kadavu early this month has had his case transferred to the High Court.

The man appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

He is charged with one count of rape.

The alleged offence took place between December 2016 and this month at the accused's house.

Police prosecutor Corporal Kalara Neisamu yesterday objected to bail for the accused, saying that it was an indictable offence.

She asked the court if bail could be decided in the High Court.

The accused has been remanded in custody and the matter has been adjourned to April 13.








