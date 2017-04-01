Lolohea awaits case disclosures

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police Sergeant Usa Cakau escorts Timoci Lolohea inside the court cell yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE State has been granted a month to file information and disclosures in the case of a 56-year-old man charged with the murder of his de facto partner in Nadera a week ago.

Timoci Tupou Lolohea is charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

Mr Lolohea is alleged to have murdered 24-year-old Elenoa Dicovi at Nasilivata St in Nadera.

He appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

Mr Lolohea is represented by Isireli Romanu.

State lawyer Unaisi Tamanikaiyaroi inform­ed the court that the State needed time to file information and disclosures. Justice Temo granted the application and remanded the accused in custody.

Mr Lolohea is alleged to have unlawfully entered the compound of Zulfikar Begg, where Ms Dicovi was working and committed the offence.

It is alleged that before the alleged incident happened, he approached Ms Dicovi to sign some will documents.

He will reappear in court on May 1.